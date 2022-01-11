Decatur man charged with murder after AK-47 shooting

Jan. 11—Bloodstains remained Monday, tracing the path of a Decatur homicide victim who a family member said stumbled and crawled Sunday night from a Monroe Drive Northwest yard to the driveway and porch steps next door before collapsing inside his uncle's house.

Jamari Demone Jones, 31, 303 Monroe Drive N.W., was being held for murder in the Morgan County Jail on Monday in lieu of $75,000 bond for allegedly shooting Jamaal Jackson, 41, with an AK-47.

Decatur police responded to 305 Monroe Drive N.W. at 9:15 p.m. and found Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound. Jackson later died at the scene, according to police.

After 11 Decatur homicides in 2021, this was the first of 2022.

Greg Jackson, an uncle of the victim, was at the scene Monday morning awaiting Jamaal Jackson's twin sister, who was driving down from Nashville where she lives. Greg Jackson said victim Jamaal Jackson and alleged shooter Jones were cousins. The victim made it up the steps of Greg Jackson's brother's house at 305 Monroe Drive before collapsing inside, Greg Jackson said.

According to an affidavit by Detective Sean Mukaddam, Jones confessed to shooting the victim with an AK-47 in the front yard of Jones' 303 Monroe Drive home during a verbal altercation.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Jackson's body was transported to the state forensics office in Huntsville.

Greg Jackson arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting and watched as police took the handcuffed Jones from the scene. Family members who were present at the time of the shooting told him Jamaal Jackson was shot by Jones in Jones' front yard, near the driveway to the neighboring house.

Greg Jackson said he did not know what prompted the altercation or the shooting.

"He got shot there, by the garbage can," he said, pointing to the bin between the houses and at the curb. "He walked up the driveway where the blood is and crawled in the house and died in my brother's house. He crawled in the house and fell to his knees."

Greg Jackson, who said his nephew was shot in the shoulder, spoke highly of both the alleged shooter and the victim. Jamaal Jackson, he said, "was a good guy. He'd give you anything you need that he had."

Jones, the alleged shooter and Greg Jackson's cousin, "is a good guy, too."

Greg Jackson said the family is reeling over the double tragedy, and said another family member died last week of a heart attack in Atlanta and was transported to Decatur on Saturday.

Jones has been a bail bondsman, according to Greg Jackson. Jones was not listed as a current licensee of the Alabama Professional Bail Bonding Board, but a Facebook page that had no posts since 2017 identified Jones as owner of The Potter's Justice Bail Bonding in Decatur. A call to the listed number was not answered.

An April 2019 post on Jones' personal Facebook page said Jones "was done wit all that bs we tryna do better, so if you bring that s--- to me and my guys or to Monroe Dr just kno ur life on the line murder charge or another (person) dead choose ur fate oms!"

A post later in 2019 on Jones' page included the hashtags "selfawareness" and "stillgrowing."

"I never been perfect ima hood baby but at least i acknowledge my mistakes," according to the post. "im sorry to the ones I lashed out on i thought it could give me closure but this story aint far from being over."

Jones has no record of being charged with a previous felony in Alabama.

