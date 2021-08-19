Decatur man charged with murder in McDonald Court shooting

Aug. 19—A Decatur man is facing murder charges in the Wednesday evening shooting death of an acquaintance at McDonald Court Southwest, according to Decatur police.

The Police Department said DaJuan Clemons, 20, was arrested after Avery Robertson died later from a gunshot wound at Parkway Medical Center.

The investigation determined the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two acquaintances, police said.

The shooting took place at 6:30 p.m., police said, and the suspect was at the scene when police arrived.

Clemons was transported to the Morgan County Jail, where bond was set at $150,000.

