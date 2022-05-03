Decatur man charged with murder after release from hospital

May 3—A Decatur man was released Monday from Huntsville Hospital where he had been treated for a gunshot wound, transported to Morgan County Jail and charged with murder.

Martez Deqwan Jackson, 34, was charged in Saturday's shooting death of Charles Edward Baker Jr., 41, also of Decatur. Decatur police said Baker was transported to the Parkway campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital and later transferred to Huntsville Hospital, where he died.

According to an affidavit by Decatur police Detective Joshua Daniell, police responded to a report of a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday at 1022 Fifth Ave. S.W., where they found Baker suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a female victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Baker, according to police, was transported to the hospital at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday. The woman was also taken to Parkway before being transferred to Huntsville Hospital, and she has since been treated and released, according to police.

Police located Jackson at Parkway, also with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital on Saturday, according to police.

"Through speaking with (the female victim), it was learned that Charles Baker and Martez Jackson had gotten into an altercation with one another," Daniell said in the affidavit. "At the end of the altercation, Martez armed himself with a handgun and shot Charles numerous times."

Jackson is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Residents in the Southwest Decatur neighborhood where the shootings took place said they were surprised the incident occurred on their street.

Residents a few houses away from where the shooting occurred said the area has been a safe place to live and raise their children. The shooting scene is one block north of the Aquadome Recreation Center and two blocks south of the Austin High baseball field that's behind West Decatur Elementary.

"It's a peaceful neighborhood," said Saturnina Ponce Torrez, 54, who said she has lived there for eight years.

Neighbors Miguel Palma, 24, and Micaela Juarez, 34, both said they saw three Decatur police vehicles at a house near the corner of Harris Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue until about noon Saturday.

"It's a good neighborhood and I was surprised to hear a shooting happened there," said Palma, who has lived along Fifth Avenue for two years. None of the five neighbors along the street who were interviewed said they heard any gunshots.

"We were surprised about all of the police cars," said Jennifer Ramirez, 20. "We've been here five years and there's been no trouble like that around here."

One neighbor who didn't want to be identified said she "is still scared and I still have some paranoia about what happened."

Reynolds Funeral Home in Decatur is handling Baker's funeral arrangements.

