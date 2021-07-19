Decatur man charged with murder after woman found dead with knife wounds

Jul. 19—A Decatur man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman who was found dead with numerous knife wounds on Fifth Avenue Northwest this morning.

Decatur police arrested Macray Adam Williams III, 25, of Decatur, on Monday and charged him with murder for the death of Deja Bolden, according to Morgan County Jail and police records. Williams is being held in the jail with bail set at $500,000, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to the 100 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest at about 7 a.m. today after a woman was found lying in the road unresponsive. She was suffering from numerous lacerations, according to an affidavit filed by Decatur police Detective Joshua Daniell.

Daniell said in the affidavit that witnesses observed a man standing over Bolden's body before police arrived. Witnesses said the man ran to 109 Fifth Ave. N.W., and Daniell said officers found Williams there "covered in blood." He said Williams caused Bolden's death using a knife.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said he was called to the scene at 7:17 and pronounced Bolden dead on the scene. He said her body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.

