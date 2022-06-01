Decatur man charged with obscene material

Jun. 1—A Decatur man was charged with possessing obscene material and dissemination of it on Tuesday after a two-month investigation by Decatur police.

Police said Curtis Wayne Dillon, 49, was developed as a suspect after they received information about criminal activity on March 30.

On April 27, members of the Decatur Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Vice Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at Dillon's residence and seized multiple electronic devices, police said.

On Tuesday, police charged Dillon with three counts of possession of obscene matter and three counts of dissemination of obscene matter. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $90,000.

Under Alabama law, obscene matter is a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 engaged in breast nudity, genital nudity or other sexual conduct.

