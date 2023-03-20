Decatur man charged with possessing fentanyl-laced meth

Mar. 20—A Decatur man was arrested Saturday on a charge of possessing a trafficking amount of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, according to Decatur police.

Police made contact with Prentess Jamar Foster, 33, at Eighth Street Southeast and 20th Avenue in reference to active warrants issued by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and while executing the warrants found that Foster was in possession of the drugs, police said.

Foster is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.