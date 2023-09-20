Decatur man charged with possession of obscene matter

Sep. 20—A Decatur man was arrested and charged with possession of obscene matter on Wednesday following an investigation started by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit in June, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Michael Asa Conville, 30, was taken into custody without incident after police executed a search warrant on his residence. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

According to an investigator's affidavit, Decatur police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children referencing an Instagram account being used to upload and receive child sexual abuse material.

Conville, who shared Wi-Fi with his downstairs neighbor, was identified as the owner of the Instagram account, according to the affidavit.

Obscene matter is defined as a "visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 years engaged in any act of sado-masochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity, or other sexual conduct," according to police. Possession of obscene matter is a Class C felony.

Conville remained in Morgan County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a $7,500 bond, jail records show.

