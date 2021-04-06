Decatur man charged with shooting into occupied vehicle

Michael Wetzel, The Decatur Daily, Ala.

Apr. 6—A Decatur man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in Southwest Decatur, Decatur police said.

Police charged Montravious Shamere Walton, 25, with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest.

Walton was processed at the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

Recommended Stories

  • Jordan bans media coverage of royal rift, Saudi reaffirms support

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan banned all news outlets and social media users on Tuesday from publishing any content related to King Abdullah's half-brother Prince Hamza after the latter was accused of plotting to destabilise the country. Prince Hamza pledged allegiance to King Abdullah late on Monday after mediation by the royal family, two days after the military warned him over actions it said were undermining "security and stability" in Jordan and placed him under house arrest. In unprecedented public criticism, Hamza, who was crown prince until King Abdullah removed him from the post in 2004, accused Jordan's leaders of corruption and serving only their own interests.

  • 'A game of chicken': US holds indirect talks with Iran over nuclear deal amid conflicting political pressure

    The U.S. and Iran each have diplomats in Vienna for Tuesday's negotiations over the 2015 nuclear agreement that Donald Trump abandoned.

  • New UK regulator set to curb big tech's power over news publishers

    Britain's new regulator for tech giants Facebook and Google launches on Wednesday with an initial remit to see if a code of conduct could improve the balance of power between the platforms and news publishers. The Digital Markets Unit (DMU), based in the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has been set up to stop big tech companies abusing their market dominance after the competition regulator said existing rules were not enough.

  • EU expects to vaccinate majority by end-June - Bloomberg

    Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands will be in a position to fully inoculate more than 55% of their populations by June end, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-06/eu-will-near-virus-immunity-by-end-june-internal-memo-shows?sref=SCAzRb9t added, citing projections in the memo by the EU executive, the European Commission. The numbers confirm public estimates of vaccines the 27-nation bloc expects to receive in the second quarter. The Commission has repeatedly said the EU, with a population of nearly 450 million, is to receive about 360 million doses by the end of June in addition to about 100 million already shipped.

  • Asian Woman Stabbed In California After Suspect Was Released From Jail Because Of COVID Pandemic Restrictions

    A transient woman accused in a fatal knifing of an Asian woman in California on Saturday was jailed days earlier on assault charges but had been freed without bail because of COVID-19 restrictions, authorities said. Darlene Stephanie Montoya, 23, allegedly stabbed 64-year-old Ke Chieh Meng to death as she walked her two dogs in Riverside, California on April 3. Meng was found with several stab wounds in her abdomen area in the city’s La Sierra neighborhood around 7:30 a.m. She was rushed to hospital where she later died. Meng lived in the neighborhood, according to police. After she didn’t return home, her family canvassed the area and ultimately stumbled upon the crime scene when they saw the police in the area. “The family started going out looking for her because she hadn’t returned back,” Officer Ryan J. Railsback told Oxygen.com on Monday. Montoya, who allegedly fled the area, was arrested nearby after neighbors reported her for acting suspiciously and loitering. Police don’t suspect the deadly stabbing was a hate crime and that Montoya “randomly confronted” Meng while she was on her walk. “Our detectives, after interviewing the suspect and going through all the evidence, and everything, they have found nothing to suggest that the victim was targeted strictly for her ethnicity,” Railsback said. Meng’s death follows a rise in hate crimes targeting Asians in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, a white gunman massacred eight people, primarily of Asian descent, at a trio of massage parlors in the Atlanta area. Meng was planning to visit a recently welcomed grandchild, her son said in a GoFundMe page created in the wake of her death. "She was so excited to be a grandmother, so excited to watch me become a dad, so excited to retire, and most importantly, finally live out her American dream as well," Yi (James) Bai wrote. "She was supposed to visit me in May, now that she has finally got her COVID Vaccine, but now she will never be able to do so." Officials, who didn’t specify an exact motive in the knife attack, said Montoya is experiencing homelessness. “We believe the suspect did what she did, and committed this murder, her mental health issues and her substance abuse issues probably have something to do with it,” Railsback said. Montoya was arrested on suspicion of murder, using a weapon during the commission of a felony, and being under the influence of an illegal substance. She hasn’t been formally charged. Montoya has an alleged history of “violent” behavior, authorities said. On March 30, she was arrested for attacking a separate individual with her skateboard near a shopping center, according to law enforcement. “We found her, we arrested her, we booked her into jail,” Railsback explained. That incident occurred only a few miles away from where Meng was killed; police confirmed the victim in the incident wasn’t Asian. Montoya was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, however, she was ultimately released with a citation because of the situation within the jail. “This is a horrible tragedy that should have never happened,” Railsback added. “These current bail schedules — directed by the state and set by courts — because of the COVID pandemic, she was released on a citation from jail. If we weren’t under these special rules for the bail schedule right now there’s probably a good chance the suspect would still be in custody ... and wouldn’t have had the opportunity to commit violence against anyone else. It’s tragic any way you look at it.” Montoya was booked into Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on April 3, according to online jail records. She's being held without bail.

  • Chapel Hill mall owner plans major update. Council wants to hear what public thinks.

    The 302,000-square-foot mall, Harris Teeter and other tenants with long-term leases are not facing redevelopment yet.

  • Credit Suisse Revealed Its Archegos Hit. It’s Big.

    Two high-ranking executives, the head of the investment bank and the chief of risk and compliance, announced their resignations.

  • Plane backfired before crash that killed child on the ground

    A small plane sputtered and backfired even before it taxied to a takeoff that ended tragically when it slammed into an SUV, killing both men aboard the aircraft and a 4-year-old boy in the vehicle, a preliminary report released Tuesday shows. The National Transportation Safety Board report does not say what caused the March 15 crash, which happened moments after the single-engine Beech B36TC took off on a training flight from North Perry Airport in suburban Fort Lauderdale. The crash killed Yaacov Nahom, 63; Grant Hustad, 71; and young Taylor Bishop, who was riding in the SUV with his mother.

  • Mitch McConnell told CEOs to 'stay out of politics' over the Georgia voting law, despite being one of the biggest recipients of corporate cash in Congress

    McConnell slammed the companies decrying Georgia's voting law - but he's a top recipient of CEOs' cash.

  • Rep. Mike Garcia faces another Democratic challenger — Simi Valley Council Member Ruth Luevanos

    A second Democratic challenger has emerged in a northern L.A. County district that could be key to determining the party that controls Congress.

  • Maple Leafs beat Flames 5-3, stretch win streak to 4 games

    NHL goal leader Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves to tie a franchise record with his ninth straight win as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Monday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto (26-10-3), which has won four in a row and improved to 7-0-1 over its last eight games. William Nylander added two assists.

  • Arkansas Becomes First State to Ban Health Care for Transgender Youth

    Drew Angerer/GettyArkansas has become the first state in America to ban the provision of gender-affirming treatments and surgery for transgender youth. The state’s legislature voted Tuesday to override Governor Asa Hutchinson’s veto yesterday of House Bill 1570, which bans transition care for trans minors, prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Vetoes Anti-Trans Teen Health-Care BillOpponents of HB 1570, including the ACLU, have already said they will challenge the bill in the courts before it becomes law this summer.The Arkansas House voted 71 to 24 to override Hutchinson’s veto, and the Senate voted 25-8 to do the same.In a statement, Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice with the ACLU's LGBTQ & HIV Project, said, “The Arkansas Legislature has ignored dozens of local doctors and national medical experts, as well as trans youth and their parents. This bill will drive families, doctors and businesses out of the state and send a terrible and heartbreaking message to the transgender young people who are watching in fear. Gender-affirming care is life-saving care and banning that care will have devastating and in some cases deadly consequences. “Trans youth in Arkansas: We will continue to fight for you. The ACLU is preparing litigation as we speak. ACLU supporters from around the country spoke out against this bill. We will always have your back and will be relentless in our defense of your rights.”Sam Brinton, Vice President of Advocacy and Government Affairs for The Trevor Project, said, “Governor Hutchinson listened to trans youth and their doctors, the state legislature clearly did not. We knew this override could happen, but it is nonetheless devastating because we also know it could have deadly consequences. “It is not extreme or sensational to say that this group of young people, who already experience disproportionate rates of violence and suicide attempts, would be put at significantly increased risk of self-harm because of legislation like HB 1570 pushing them farther to the margins of society.”At a press conference Monday, Hutchinson explained his veto. “I was told this week the nation is looking to Arkansas because I have on my desk another bill passed by the General Assembly that is a product of the cultural war in America. I don’t shy away from the battle when it is necessary and defensible. But the most recent action of the General Assembly, while well intended, is off course. And I must veto House Bill 1570.”“House Bill 1570 would put the state as the definitive oracle of medical care overriding parents, patients, and health-care experts,” Hutchinson continued. “While in some instances the state must act to protect life, the state should not presume to jump into the middle of every medical, human, and ethical issue. This would be, and is, a vast government overreach.”Hutchinson already signed Senate Bill 354 into law on March 25, preventing trans girls and women from playing school sports consistent with their gender identity. Hutchinson also recently signed a law allowing doctors to refuse to treat someone because of religious or moral objections, a law whose opponents believe will be used to turn away LGBTQ patients.There are currently over 170 anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures, many focused on trans teens’ access to playing sports and receiving adequate medical care. Tennessee and Mississippi have already passed laws against trans girls’ participation in youth sports, while Gov. Kristi Noem has signed executive orders to do the same in South Dakota after the state legislature did not ultimately pass a bill to do the same.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mike Scioscia gets back into managing, will lead Team USA in Olympics quest

    Mike Scioscia will lead Team USA in an Olympic-qualifying tournament in Florida in June. The goal is to get into the Tokyo Games and win a gold medal.

  • Malaysian ex-PM Najib appeals graft conviction in 1MDB saga

    A Malaysian court on Monday began hearing an appeal by ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak to overturn his conviction and 12-year jail sentence linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state investment fund that brought down his government in 2018. The appeal came more than eight months after a high court found Najib guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering, making him the first Malaysian leader to be convicted. The ruling was part of the first of several corruption trials against Najib that are linked to the 1MDB scandal, which sparked investigations in the U.S. and several other countries.

  • Why Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. might need surgery

    Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres' $340-million man, took a mighty swing Monday and again partially dislocated his left shoulder. Here are a few of his options.

  • Fans at Angel Stadium pelt Astros with boos and a couple of trash cans

    Playing in front of SoCal fans for the first time since their sign-stealing scandal became public in November 2019, the Astros were heckled in Anaheim.

  • Inter Miami camp update: COVID vaccines, new players arrive, Matuidi probe ongoing

    Inter Miami plays its final preseason game Sunday against Toronto FC, kicks off its eagerly awaited second season a week later and sporting director Chris Henderson met with the media via Zoom on Tuesday to offer an update on preseason camp.

  • George Floyd: Derek Chauvin violated policy, Minneapolis police chief says

    The police chief testifies in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd.

  • Several cruise lines just moved their sailing restart dates. See when major cruise lines plan on operating again.

    Most cruises in the US won't be sailing until May at the soonest and cruise lines are consistently pushing back sail dates.

  • Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

    Nearly half of new coronavirus infections nationwide are in just five states — a situation that is putting pressure on the federal government to consider changing how it distributes vaccines by sending more doses to hot spots. New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey together reported 44% of the nation's new COVID-19 infections, or nearly 197,500 new cases, in the latest available seven-day period, according to state health agency data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Total U.S. infections during the same week numbered more than 452,000.