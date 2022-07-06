Decatur man charged with shooting into residence

Michael Wetzel, The Decatur Daily, Ala.

Jul. 6—Samuel Leonard Dobbins II, 60, of Decatur, is in Morgan County Jail after being arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building, police said.

On June 29, officers responded the 200 block of 11th Avenue Southwest to investigate a shooting into a residence.

Dobbins on Tuesday was located and charged. Jail records show he was booked into the county jail at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday.

Circuit Court Judge Charles Elliott set Dobbins' bail at $30,000, Decatur police said.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

Recommended Stories