Decatur man charged with trafficking methamphetamines

Mar. 18—MOULTON — A Decatur man facing drug trafficking charges after he was arrested in the Moulton Walmart parking lot was released on $17,000 bail on Monday, according to authorities.

Moulton Police Officer Adam Lentz received a call about a suspicious male in a vehicle at the store on Saturday. He observed James Kareem Al-Aleem Robinson, 20, 406 Fifth Ave. N.W., trying to hide a bag of methamphetamines while speaking with the officer, according to a police report.

During the course of Lentz's investigation, other illegal drugs and items were discovered. Lentz said Robinson was impaired when he was questioned in the vehicle.

Robinson also was charged with three misdemeanors.

"A bag containing marijuana along with digital scales and pre-cut vacuum sealed bags were with the narcotics," the police report said.

Robinson was booked in the Lawrence County Jail.

