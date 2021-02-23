Decatur man charged with using assisted living residents' debit cards
Feb. 22—A Decatur man is facing 15 counts of fraud in connection with illegal use of debit cards belonging to residents of an assisted living facility in Decatur, according to Decatur police.
Police said Jaquaris J'Quan Carter, 24, an employee at the facility, was developed as a suspect after the owner reported discrepancies on debit cards belonging to several residents on Jan. 7.
Police said Carter was located on Saturday, detained and transported to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000.
— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.