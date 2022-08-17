Decatur man charged with vehicular assault of off-duty police officer

Aug. 17—An off-duty Decatur police officer at home with his family was deliberately struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening as the officer fired shots, according to Decatur police.

At 5:17 p.m. the officer was at home in the 2200 block of 11th St. S.E. when Gregory Martin Hill, 54, of Decatur, approached his residence in a vehicle.

The officer approached the vehicle, but Hill sped away, striking a vehicle and a mailbox, according to Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez. Hill then proceeded to drive toward the officer, in an apparent attempt to run him over, before striking a tree, she said.

The officer returned to his home to get his weapon and Hill followed the officer to his carport, police said.

"Hill returned to his vehicle as the officer returned outside to detain him," Cardenas-Martinez said. "Hill accelerated toward the officer, while the officer was in his front yard. The officer fired multiple shots at the vehicle as Hill struck him with the vehicle. Hill was not struck by gunfire."

The injured officer and responding on-duty officers who arrived on scene placed Hill under arrest.

The officer was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment and Cardenas-Martinez today said he was released Tuesday night and that the injuries were not serious.

Hill was charged with second degree assault and booked into the Morgan County Jail, where he remained today. A $50,000 cash bond was set by Circuit Judge Charles Elliott.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

