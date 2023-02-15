Decatur man convicted of capital murder

Feb. 14—A jury today convicted a 44-year-old Decatur man of capital murder, according to the Morgan County District Attorney's Office.

Jason Michael Osborn was convicted of killing 42-year-old Ricardo Dewayne Brown during a 2018 robbery.

On Oct. 28, 2018, police responded to a report of a possible hit-and-run at 407 12th Ave. N.W. and found Brown, who was unconscious and bleeding from his head. He later died of his injuries at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Police said witnesses identified Osborn as the driver of a vehicle that struck Brown. Police said Osborn robbed Brown of money and illegal narcotics before hitting Brown with the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The trial next goes to the sentencing phase, during which the jury will decide if Osborn is sentenced to death or to life without the possibility of parole. The District Attorney's Office in November filed a notice that it would seek the death penalty.

The trial, which began Feb. 6, was presided over by Judge Shelly Slate Waters. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Stacy Adams and Assistant District Attorney Joe Lewis.

