Decatur man facing burglary charge

Sep. 6—A Decatur man entered a Decatur home and took property while the homeowner was inside Friday, according to Decatur police.

Police charged Joshua Daquan Warren, 28, of third-degree burglary after a resident in the 2600 block of Buckingham Gate Southwest reported a burglary.

Police located Warren at his apartment near the victim's house, the report said.

Warren was in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $50,000.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.