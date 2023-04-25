Decatur man gets 15 years for meth trafficking in Cobb

Apr. 25—A Decatur man was sentenced to 15 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Cobb County, prosecutors said.

Cobb Superior Court Judge Angela Brown sentenced Eric Lee Francis, 44, to 15 years in prison, to be followed by 10 years probation, the Cobb District Attorney's Office said.

Francis pleaded guilty last Wednesday, prosecutors said. In addition to the prison time, Francis must pay a $200,000 fine.

The charges stem from an August 2021 traffic stop, the DA's office said. Cobb County Police stopped Francis' vehicle for a canceled registration and not having valid insurance. The car was impounded due to the no insurance charge, and police searched it.

In the vehicle, police found a gallon sized plastic bag containing 181 grams of meth, per the DA's Office. A glass pipe was also found. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tested the substances on both objects and confirmed it was positive for meth.

David Williamson and Elena Hernandez prosecuted the case on behalf of the state. Hina Asghar represented Francis at the plea.