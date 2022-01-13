Decatur man indicted on robbery charge

Jan. 13—A Decatur man who allegedly stole a pack of cigarettes, beer and a snack at gunpoint from a Southeast Decatur business was indicted by a recent Morgan County grand jury on a robbery charge.

The grand jury indicted Kendall Jerrell Daniel, 28, for first-degree robbery in the Aug. 11, 2020, incident at the Busy Bee convenience store on 19th Avenue Southeast.

According to an affidavit filed by Decatur police Detective Sean Mukaddam, Daniel entered the store about 7:50 p.m. and asked for "single" cigarettes from the clerk. When the clerk said the store didn't sell singles, the defendant "brandished a pistol and racked the slide, to chamber a round."

"The clerk provided the male with a pack of cigarettes in an attempt to get him to leave," Mukaddam wrote in the affidavit. The victim said the male told him "I will shoot you if you tell anyone," according to the affidavit. "The male walked out of the store and took three beers and two Slim Jims."

About three hours later, Decatur police responded to a call reporting a man with a gun near 16th Avenue Southeast and Wadsworth Road. The affidavit said Daniel met the description of the man who had robbed the Busy Bee. He was taken into custody for public intoxication and resisting arrest.

The following day, detectives were able to confirm through video surveillance that Daniel was the same man who brandished the firearm and took the items from the store, according to Mukaddam. Daniel told police the clerk owed him money so he took the items, according to the affidavit.

Daniel has since been released from the Morgan County Jail on $40,000 bond.

His court-appointed attorney, Brian White, was not available for comment.

Other grand jury indictments released last month include:

—Kevin Lee Alexander, 56, Eva; possession of a controlled substance.

—Alicia Nicole Allen, 25, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—James Harrison Allen, 60, Decatur; failure to register as a sex offender.

—Antonio Cortez Anderson, 25, Decatur; shooting into occupied building or vehicle.

—Danny Lee Bagwell, 39, Hartselle; second-degree burglary, shooting into occupied building or vehicle, second-degree theft.

—Lakeisha Ann Bailey, 42, Trinity; possession of a controlled substance.

—Marvin Karon Barnes, 47, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana.

—Amanda Rae Barnett, 40, Cullman; possession of a controlled substance.

—Jordan Brett Barron, 24, LaVergne, Tennessee; first-degree theft.

—David Wayne Barton, 48, Decatur; first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree elder abuse.

—Devonta Cortez Bates, 29, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—Zedric Birgans, 41, Hillsboro; first-degree theft.

—Crystal Lynn Blair, 43, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.

—Keith James Blair, 42, Athens; third-degree theft.

—Charles Daniel Blankenship, 38, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance, second-degree burglary.

—Trey Tyler Blankenship, 26, Danville; false identity to obstruct justice.

—Alisha Nicole Blasingame, 27, Trinity; second-degree domestic violence.

—Daniel Ganford Borden, 31, Somerville; third-degree theft.

—Shonna Alexis Box, 23, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—Sandra Rosetta Braswell, 44, Madison; first-degree receiving stolen property.

—Kenneth Briggs, 47, Adamsville; possession of a controlled substance.

—Narado Tysean Brinkley, 42, Decatur; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

—Dennis Antwan Brown, 35, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice.

—Cam'ron Rashad Buchanan, 23, Decatur; second-degree domestic violence.

—David Deshun Bumpus, 32, Decatur; second-degree assault.

—Cody Max Busbey, 33, Moulton; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

—Melissa Ann Bush, 37, Morgan County Jail; second-degree domestic violence.

—Amanda Nicole Butler, 34, Moulton; possession of a controlled substance.

—Christopher Thomas Campbell, 35, Decatur; third-degree burglary.

—Rhiannon Michelle Capps, 33, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance.

—Melissa Tucker Carroll, 59, Hartselle; three counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

—James Edward Casteel, 36, Hartselle; second-degree burglary.

—Antonio Castro, 35, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—Moses Cool Caudle, 38, Decatur; two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, third-degree theft.

—Joshua Lee Chaney, 33, Falkville; first-degree arson.

—Bennie Sam Chapman, 55, Decatur; third-degree theft.

—Durell Jaquise Clay, 31, Decatur; certain persons forbidden from owning firearm.

—Rachell Lavett Cole, 39, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—Adrionna Pauline Cook, 32, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.

—Beverly Cooks, 51, Decatur; second-degree assault.

—Chaneta Lashell Cooper, 39, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—Toney Terrals Cowan, 32, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—Edwin Cardell Crayton, 52, Hillsboro; possession of a controlled substance.

—Constance Leigh Ann Curtis, 38, Harvest; first-degree receiving stolen property.

—Shenithia Ann Jonae Dance, 30, Huntsville; two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

—Tracy Lee Driver, 48, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.

—Maranda Ann Elliott, 43, Decatur; third-degree theft.

—Paul Anthony Farley, 31, Trinity; third-degree burglary, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, third-degree theft.

—Charlie Faulkner, 25, Somerville; two counts of first-degree burglary.

—Christopher Allen Franklin, 38, Decatur; two counts of distribution of controlled substance.

—Johnathan Freeman, 28, Decatur; trafficking a controlled substance.

—George Edward Freer III, 36, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance.

—Anthony Roberto Fuller, 24, Decatur; domestic violence by strangulation.

—Quatez Lanard Garner, 30, Danville; three counts of persons forbidden from owning firearm, first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, failure to register as a sex offender.

—David Lee Garrison, 49, Hartselle; second-degree receiving stolen property.

—Yolanda Renee Garth, 25, Belle Mina; first-degree theft, two counts of possession of a forged instrument.

—Tonya Michelle Gay, 33, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—Ashley Oneal Gildon, 28, Decatur; trafficking in controlled substance.

—Hugh Wallace Greene Sr., 77, Somerville; sexual torture, four counts of sex abuse of a child under age 12.

—Bridget Brown Hall, 43, Somerville; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

—Eric Dejuan Hatten, 29, Pleasant Grove; second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance.

—Derrick Oneal Hill, 31, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.

—Jessy Kirk Lancaster, 35, Decatur; first-degree criminal mischief.

—Jason Don McDougald, 46, Decatur; second-degree receiving stolen property; possession of a controlled substance.

—Amanda Virginia Mitchell, 41, Pulaski, Tennessee; first-degree identity theft.

—Walter Raymond Morrow, 33, Somerville; drug endangered child act.

—Garry Nicholas Neeley, Lacey's Spring, 38; possession of a controlled substance.

—Jeffrey Ruben Nelms, 51, Guntersville; possession of a controlled substance.

—Gwen Alan Orr, 61, Somerville; first-degree possession of marijuana.

—Justin Alan Orr, 40, Somerville; first-degree possession of marijuana.

—Tiffany Terry Parsons, 40, Danville; possession of a controlled substance.

—Clifton Blake Peppers, 37, New Market; first-degree theft, third-degree burglary.

—Jason Keith Roberts, 35, Arab; possession of a controlled substance.

—Roger Edward Shelton, 51, Hartselle; failure to register as a sex offender.

—Jamie Elisha Smith, 35, Athens; trafficking in controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

—Jessica Nicole Steadham, 29, Somerville; drug endangered child act.

—Candi Ann Webb, 39, Union Grove; trafficking stolen identities, first-degree identity theft.

—Ashley Nicole Wells, 33, Lacey's Spring; drug endangered child act.