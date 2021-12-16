Decatur man sentenced to life without parole for murder of his cousin

Dec. 16—Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott on Wednesday sentenced Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, of Decatur, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the November 2019 murder of his cousin, Jarmaine Cardell Jones.

"I've thought a lot about this case," Elliott said from the bench as the defendant stood in shackles before him. "In hearing testimony I've tried my best to re-create the events in my mind, to picture how it played out. It's devastating to the victim's family. As a citizen, it is infuriating."

A jury on Oct. 21 convicted Fuqua of the murder after four hours of deliberation.

Jones, 27, was a resident of North Courtland.

David Bradley, one of Fuqua's lawyers, on Wednesday cited his client's employment history and attendance at Calhoun Community College in requesting a 20-year sentence. The minimum sentence under state guidelines was 19 1/2 years, Bradley said.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Lewis referenced the violence of the crime — the victim was shot multiple times outside of a unit at Decatur Place Apartments on Courtney Drive Southwest — and prior violent felonies in asking the judge to impose the maximum sentence, life without the possibility of parole.

After Jones fell to the ground, Lewis said, Fuqua "continued to shoot him in the back."

"It's uncontroverted that he pumped 11 bullets into Mr. Jones," the prosecutor said. "That is savage brutality. ... This defendant has shown us that he's simply too dangerous to take a chance on him having an opportunity" to kill someone else.

Fuqua, 31, also spoke at the hearing.

"I'm not a lost cause," he said. "I'm not the person that this paperwork tries to make me out to be."

He testified he has two children, one 11 and one 7, and described himself as an active father.

"I don't believe I had a fair trial," he said.

Fifteen witnesses testified at trial, including two who said they saw Fuqua shoot Jones several times before driving away from the apartment complex.

Dr. Valerie Green with the Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville testified Jones was struck by 11 bullets, most likely 9mm, and would have only lived "about a minute" after being shot. Decatur police body cam videos showed a neighbor performing CPR on Jones and paramedics taking the victim to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The prosecution also played a recording of a phone conversation between Fuqua and a Morgan County Jail inmate that took place eight days before Jones' murder, and during which Fuqua expressed anger at Jones.

One defense witness said he saw the shooting from an upstairs apartment and that Fuqua was not the shooter. The defense argued at trial that the Decatur Police Department failed to obtain fingerprints that could have exonerated their client and that the gun or guns used to kill Jones was never recovered.

Fuqua's lawyers have appealed the conviction.

