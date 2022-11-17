Decatur man suspected of shooting, killing 21-year-old at Smyrna apartment complex arrested

A Decatur man suspected of murdering an Alabama man has been arrested in Marietta.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers with the Cobb County Police Department’s Violent Crime Bureau arrested Tavis Crankfield, 20, after chasing him on foot near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.

Crankfield is suspected shooting and killing 21-year-old Jason Escoffrey, who is from Opelika, Alabama.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened on July 17, at approximately 11 p.m. at the West Village Apartments in Smyrna.

According to police, Crankfield escaped before officers could arrive at the scene of the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

However, with witnesses’ statements and Crime Stopper tips, investigators were able to issue an arrest warrant for Crankfield for felony murder and aggravated assault/intent to murder.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“This four-month-old case is a testament to the dedication, determination, and cooperation of the men and women from different law enforcement agencies to help capture a dangerous fugitive. We are proud to have a strong working partnership with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service,” said Acting Chief, Deputy Chief Steve Kucynda. “Additionally, we are grateful for our citizens and their continued support of the Cobb County Police Department. Thank you to all who assisted with the apprehension of Tavis Crankfield.”

IN OTHER NEWS:







