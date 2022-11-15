Decatur man and woman arrested with about 3 pounds of meth, authorities say

Nov. 14—Two Decatur residents were arrested Saturday with about three pounds of methamphetamine on the 1500 block of Carridale Street Southwest, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Victor Fernando Nava, 34, and Keila Sanchez Diaz, 37, both of Decatur, were charged with drug trafficking-methamphetamine. Nava's bail is listed at $500,000, but he is being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Diaz's bail is set at $250,000.

The arrests are a result of an investigation involving a methamphetamine drug trafficking organization. The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit and the FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force were assisted by DEA Task Force Officers in the execution of search warrants at two residences in the 1500-block of Carridale Street.

