Decatur mayor, state leaders speak on police shooting of Stephen Perkins

Oct. 5—Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said he is grieving with the rest of the community following the shooting death of Stephen Clay Perkins at the hands of Decatur police, while state leaders said they have asked investigators to move quickly.

Wearing a suit and tie, Bowling sat at a desk with his hands folded in front of him and told a camera that his heart is with the Perkins family in a video uploaded to Facebook Tuesday evening.

According to police, a tow truck driver was trying to repossess Perkins' vehicle from his Ryan Drive Southwest home shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday and Perkins confronted him holding a gun.

Police said they met with the tow truck driver and then accompanied him back to Perkins' home.

"The homeowner exited the residence armed with a handgun and began to threaten the tow truck driver," police said. "Officers on scene ordered the homeowner to drop his weapon, which he refused to do. It was at this time the homeowner turned the gun towards one of the officers on scene. The officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the subject."

Perkins died at Huntsville Hospital, police said.

State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said he spoke with the head of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Secretary Hal Taylor, on Tuesday. ALEA is handling the investigation.

"We discussed (the shooting) ... and I just reflected on the importance of the city getting a report in an expeditious manner," Orr said. "He assured me that they would, but they were going to take the time to make sure they get it right and not rush to produce it."

Orr said investigators must be careful in how they proceed and pursue any and all loose ends, as the final report will be scrutinized.

State Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, said she also asked ALEA to work quickly.

"My heart goes out to that family," she said. "I want us as a community to surround them and do the right thing."

One security video with audio, taken from a camera across the street from Perkins' home, reveals the first shot being fired at Perkins within less than two seconds of police announcing their presence. In the next four seconds, 18 shots are fired. The video indicates it was taken at 1:49 a.m. Friday.

Perkins is not ordered to drop his weapon until the police-fired handgun falls silent, according to the video.

According to ALEA, Perkins was "armed with a handgun which was also equipped with a light. During the course of the incident Perkins brandished the weapon towards an officer with the Decatur Police Department, causing the officer to fire at Perkins."

An across-the-street neighbor and friend of Perkins said 16 bullets hit his house. A statement from Perkins' family said seven bullets struck Perkins.

In Bowling's video, he said he visited Perkins' family over the weekend at the invitation of mutual friends.

"While the grief in the home was beyond belief, there was certainly hospitality and kindness," he said. "But the family understandably was laser-focused on one thing, and that's answers as to why Steve lost his life."

Echoing comments made by Decatur police Chief Todd Pinion on Monday, Bowling said he doesn't have the answers as the investigation is being handled externally by ALEA.

"I and the city of Decatur are deeply committed to the release of information as soon as it is released by the appropriate agencies in compliance with applicable laws," Bowling said.

The Decatur Daily on Monday submitted a public records request to the city seeking body-camera footage and any documents related to the incident.

Bowling closed his statement by asking for prayers for the Perkins family and the Decatur community and said he plans on attending a vigil for Perkins scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in front of the Decatur Police Department on Lee Street Northeast.

Protesters remained outside the Police Department on Wednesday. A march around City Hall, where the Police Department is located, took place Sunday and a large demonstration was held Tuesday outside the Doubletree by Hilton Decatur hotel, while Gov. Kay Ivey spoke on legislative matters inside.

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438.