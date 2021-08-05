Decatur police: 15-year-old gunshot victim was playing with loaded gun

Aug. 5—A 15-year-old who died of a gunshot wound Tuesday was shot while the victim and another juvenile were playing with a loaded firearm, according to a preliminary investigation by Decatur police.

Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of Pine Avenue Southwest at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, and Coroner Jeff Chunn ruled the teenager dead at the scene.

"Through the course of the investigation, officers learned that additional juveniles were inside the residence with the victim before the shooting," according to a statement today by police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez. "A preliminary investigation revealed that two of the juveniles, including the victim, were playing with a loaded firearm when it discharged. The victim suffered from a single, fatal gunshot wound."

Cardenas-Martinez said police interviewed all those involved. The case will now be forwarded to the Morgan County District Attorney's Office for presentment to a grand jury.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

