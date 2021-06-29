Decatur police: 2nd suspect in May 9 fatal shooting captured

Jun. 29—A second suspect in the deadly May 9 shooting of a Decatur man has been arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to Decatur police.

Decatur police said that at about 10 this morning, U.S. Marshals located and arrested Antone Lamar Yarbrough, 27, of Decatur, who was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Chester Lee Jordan, 59, of Decatur, at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex. A capital murder arrest warrant was outstanding for Yarbrough.

Yarbrough is in the process of being extradited to Decatur, where he will be charged with capital murder, police said.

Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said Yarbrough was arrested without incident. No information was available on his exact location in Myrtle Beach.

Morgan County District Judge Brent Craig ruled after hearing testimony earlier this month from Decatur police Detective Sean Mukaddam that there was probable cause to send the capital murder charge against another defendant, Mashaud Tyliek Lewis, 21, of Decatur, to the grand jury.

Jordan was found with multiple gunshot wounds when police responded to a call at 10:50 p.m. on May 9 to a apartment complex at 1220 Second Ave. S.W. He was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Lewis, 21, is in the Morgan County Jail, being held without bond.

Mukaddam testified in a preliminary hearing this month that while Lewis stated in a May 14 interview at the Decatur Police Department that he, Yarbrough and another man known as "Fat Morris" planned to rob Jordan, detectives do not have proof Lewis was at the apartment complex when Jordan was shot. Rather, Mukaddam said, police can only place him at a woman's home away from the area sometime after midnight following the shooting.

