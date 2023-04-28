Decatur police: 4-year-old tests positive for fentanyl, mother charged

Apr. 28—Emergency responders early Friday morning administered Narcan to an unresponsive 4-year-old girl who tested positive for fentanyl and the child's mother was charged with chemical endangerment and drug trafficking, according to a Decatur police affidavit.

Members of Decatur Police and Fire departments and EMS personnel responded to the incident at the 400 block of 14th Avenue Northwest at 3:03 a.m.

After Narcan was administered, the child was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital where a urinalysis was positive for fentanyl, according to the affidavit. Two other children also lived in the house.

Police found 199 fentanyl pills totaling over 22 grams in the residence of Erica Brittany Jerry, 26, according to the affidavit.

Jerry was charged with one count of trafficking in illegal drugs, a Class A felony punishable by up to life in prison, and three counts of chemical endangerment, Class C felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She was in the Morgan County Jail on Friday in lieu of a $90,000 bond.

