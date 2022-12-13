Decatur Police ask for help in hunt for capital murder suspect

Dec. 12—The Decatur Police Department requests the public's assistance in locating Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40, of Huntsville, in reference to an ongoing Capital Murder investigation.

Travis has an active Capital Murder warrant out for his arrest in connection to the shooting that occurred on November 27, 2022 at Wheeler Estate Apartments, located at 134 McEntire Ln. SW. Travis is described as being 5'7" tall, approximately 200 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

At this time, he is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4644 or our Anonymous Tip Line at 256-341-4636.