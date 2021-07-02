Decatur police charge fourth suspect in apartment shooting

Jul. 2—Decatur police have charged a fourth suspect in connection with at least 18 shootings into vehicles and apartments in November at Decatur Place Apartments.

Jerry C. Smith III, 47, of Bedford Drive Southwest in Decatur, was arrested Monday shortly after trying to run away from officers and charged with 11 counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied apartment and one count of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied apartment, Decatur police said.

Decatur police responded to the apartment complex at 304 Courtney Drive S.W. and found shots were fired at multiple apartments and vehicles.

"Through eyewitness accounts, it was determined (there was) an altercation between a group of people in the middle of the apartment complex," according to an affidavit by Detective Joshua Daniell.

According to police, Smith, Cordarrel Nicholas, 31, Kenneth Nicholas, 30, and Antonio Anderson, 24, all of Decatur, were identified as suspects during the investigation. Police said that Cordarrel Nicholas was located and arrested on Dec. 22 and the next day Kenneth Nicolas turned himself in to police.

Anderson, according to a police affidavit, was arrested on an unrelated charge on Dec. 22 and admitted to his role in the shootings.

"Anderson claimed he was shot at by Jerry Smith, so he returned fire in self-defense," according to Daniell.

Each suspect was charged with 11 counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied apartment and one count of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied apartment and booked into the Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $90,000.

Police said that when Smith was arrested Monday, he was found with marijuana and synthetic marijuana and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors, second-degree possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. He remained in the Morgan County Jail on Thursday with bail set at $91,600.

— marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.