Decatur police charge fourth suspect in apartment shooting

Jul. 1—Decatur police have charged a fourth suspect in connection with a November shooting at Decatur Place Apartments.

Jerry Smith, 47, of Foley, was arrested Monday shortly after trying to run away from officers and charged with 11 counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied apartment and one count of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied apartment, Decatur police said.

Decatur police responded to the apartment complex at 304 Courtney Drive S.W. and found shots were fired at multiple apartments and vehicles.

According to police, Smith, Cordarrel Nicholas, 31, Kenneth Nicholas, 30, and Antonio Anderson, 24, all of Decatur, were identified as suspects during the investigation. Police said that Cordarrel Nicholas was located and arrested on Dec. 22 and the next day, the others turned themselves in to police.

Each suspect was charged with 11 counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied apartment and one count of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied apartment and booked into the Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $90,000.

Police said that when Smith was arrested, he was found with marijuana and synthetic marijuana Spice and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors, second-degree possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. He remained in the Morgan County Jail this morning with bail set at $91,600.

