Decatur police charge Moulton man with drug, stolen property offenses
Mar. 16—A Moulton man was pulled over and arrested by Decatur police Friday on charges of drug trafficking and operating a stolen vehicle, authorities said Tuesday.
A vehicle driven by John Timothy Delarenta Topps, 41, 4384 Lawrence County 86, was pulled over by the Vice/Narcotics Unit near Eighth Street and Ninth Avenue Southeast for failing to signal a turn.
Police said Topps was in possession of heroin and methamphetamine, and the vehicle he was driving had been stolen from a Decatur resident. The vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner, police said.
Topps was charged with distribution of a controlled substance- methamphetamine, distribution of a controlled substance-heroin, first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal.
Topps was held on $15,600 bond at the Morgan County Jail but has since made bond and been released, according to court records.
The passenger in the vehicle was charged with misdemeanors.
Topps had been arrested in January 2019 on a charge of second-degree assault, according to court records, and his trial is scheduled in May. After a previous bond revocation, he had been released on bond for the assault charge four days before Friday's arrest on drug charges.
