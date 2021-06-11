Decatur police charge teen in grandmother's death

Jun. 11—Decatur police have charged a teenager with murder after his grandmother was found with multiple stab wounds early today.

Police said that at about 12:04 a.m. today, officers responded to 1610 Locust St. S.E. for a welfare check and found a dead woman inside the residence with multiple stab wounds. Police said she was identified as 66-year-old Deborah Patterson.

During the investigation, Aaron Michael Brown, 19, of Decatur, the victim's grandson, was identified as a suspect. Brown was charged with murder and booked into the Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $250,000.

Decatur police are also investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon at a workshop behind an auto dealership at 3023 U.S. 31 South in Decatur.

The victim, identified as Frankie Roland Smith Jr., 62, was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said.

Police arrested Spencer Newton Harwell, 44, of Decatur, charged him with murder and booked him into the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $150,000.

Both Brown and Harwell remained in jail this morning.

