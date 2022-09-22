Decatur police charge two with drug trafficking

Sep. 22—Decatur police arrested two people on drug charges Wednesday during a traffic stop.

Police said they stopped Richard Daniel Eubanks, 42, of Decatur and Victoria Lynn Blankenship, 29, of Danville as they were driving along Old Moulton Road and Brookline Avenue Southwest.

During a search of the pair's vehicle, police said, officers they found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, a distribution amount of fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, Suboxone, and a large sum of cash.

Eubanks is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. He was being held in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $107,900 bail.

Blankenship is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $32,600 bail.

— wesley.tomlinson@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438.