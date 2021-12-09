UPDATE: Decatur police charge women with shooting into occupied vehicle

Dec. 8—Decatur police said two female suspects turned themselves in this afternoon and were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle near the Gordon Drive overpass early today.

Police said the call on the incident was received at 12:37 a.m. and they determined the caller's "vehicle had been shot into while on the road."

Police said Malaysia White, 19, and Tra'Naisha Taylor, 22, both of Decatur, were being held on $5,000 bond.