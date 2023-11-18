Decatur police chief finds officers violated policies in Perkins' death

Nov. 18—Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion announced Friday evening that he found reason to believe policies were violated when one of his officers shot and killed Steve Perkins on Sept. 29.

A police spokesperson said Pinion found all four officers present at the shooting violated policies.

"This is one small victory for us; it's not the ultimate one," said Nicholas Perkins, brother of Steve Perkins. "It's not the full and final call for justice that the family wants, but we're thankful for what we're getting."

In a written statement, Pinion said he met with the officers involved in a predetermination hearing on Thursday and gave them an opportunity to be heard before he made a decision.

The hearing's final report was sent to the city's Legal Department and outside counsel, Robert Lockwood, to prepare formal documents for moving forward with the disciplinary process, he said.

"Under our merit system rules, a chief of police cannot issue discipline beyond written reprimands and it is my professional opinion that such discipline is warranted," Pinion said.

The predetermination hearing was just one step in the due process afforded to public sector employees, according to Pinion. He said his findings will be presented to Mayor Tab Bowling for a determination hearing.

"The officer who fired his weapon remains on paid administrative leave," according to Pinion. "As a matter of policy, officers who are placed on administrative leave continue to be paid while due process takes place. The other two officers who were on-duty at the time of the shooting and the involved supervisor remain on-duty but on administrative assignments."

Pinion did not name the officers involved in Perkins' death.

According to Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez, all four officers involved will proceed to the determination hearing.

"There's a sense of a relief just because there's a little bit more transparency there tonight than we, the family or the community, have had in the recent few weeks," said Nicholas Perkins.

"I am glad that Pinion did find actions that violated DPD's policies and procedures and that there are some disciplinary actions that should be coming forth. I just hope the mayor follows suit."

At the determination hearing, the mayor will hear the facts of the case and decide if discipline is warranted and to what extent. The mayor will also decide how and when to release that information to the public, according to Pinion. Any decision by the mayor to discipline the officers may be appealed by the officers to the Personnel Board.

Briona Watkins, an organizer of the justice for Steve Perkins movement, expressed frustration over the delay in disciplinary action.

"It (the statement) didn't make me think that we got a win," Watkins said. "That's not a win. We already knew policies and procedures were broken. Tell us something we didn't know. I'm angry because it's taking too long for action."

Pinion said he has no control over the timing of the ongoing criminal investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, but that he is "committed to encouraging (that) it be shared as soon as feasible."

In Friday's statement, Pinion also announced DPD will be reviewing all policies and updating or adding policies to help prevent a similar shooting from happening again.

He also said he understands that officers allowing the repossession to continue as Perkins lay dying caused additional hurt to Perkins' family and apologized to the family "for the additional pain caused and pledge we are working to address the culture of our police department to ensure compassion remains at the top of our core values."

According to Decatur police, the incident that ended in Perkins' death arose when a tow truck driver attempted to repossess Perkins' vehicle from the driveway of his home. Police said Perkins threatened the driver with a gun, and the driver left and called police. Police then returned with the driver to Perkins' home.

Security video footage shows that as Perkins exited his house at about 1:50 a.m. with a light shining toward the driveway where the tow truck driver was attempting to remove his vehicle, a police officer to Perkins' right and slightly behind him yells out.

"Hey, hey! Police! Get on the ground!" one officer yells as two officers rush out from cover, their weapons drawn.

Before the voice finishes saying "ground," police begin firing. About 18 shots in quick succession can be heard in the video. Less than two seconds elapse between the time the two officers rounded the corner of Perkins' house and the first shot is fired. Seven of the bullets struck Perkins, according to his family. He died soon thereafter at Huntsville Hospital.

In a statement shortly after Perkins' death, ALEA said Perkins was holding a handgun equipped with a light.

Watkins said the determination hearing should move quickly.

"If (Bowling) is willing to do the right thing and discipline these officers as they should be, it shouldn't take him long," she said. "He should be able to look and say, OK, we know policies and procedures were broken. It shouldn't take another six weeks."

Nicholas Perkins said he hopes the determination hearing, which he thought would come this week, will be held soon.

"I understand that there is a due process, I get that, but I do think it could've been handled a little bit differently so that it could have been a little bit quicker," he said. "It did seem like they dragged their feet slightly on this. If the tapes were to show that the police were exonerated, we would have known the next day. So, in that case, yeah, that's a little disappointing.

"Hopefully (the determination hearing) will be soon and hopefully the mayor will do the right thing. That's our prayer."

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. @DD_DavidGambino