Decatur police complete internal investigation into Steve Perkins' death

Nov. 10—The Decatur police chief on Thursday said an internal investigation into the officers' actions surrounding the fatal police shooting of Steve Perkins has been completed and he expects to publicly release results of a disciplinary hearing sometime in the next week.

Perkins' brother, Nicholas Perkins, said Thursday he wants to believe that the internal investigation will be fair and thorough.

"I'm not fully sold as much as I want to be because of the lack of transparency that has taken place over the course of these almost six weeks," he said. "If the situation was reversed, where my brother had killed these officers, full transparency would be full steam ahead. We'd know everything by now."

Pinion said in his statement that the completed investigation "addresses potential policy violations only. I will soon hold a predetermination hearing to review the internal investigation report and its findings."

He said that as public sector employees, police officers are entitled to due process before they can be disciplined, and the next step in that process is the predetermination hearing.

"If I find department policy was violated and discipline is warranted, this would be presented to the Office of the Mayor for a determination hearing," Pinion said in the statement. "At that hearing, the Mayor would hear the facts of the case and decide if discipline is warranted and to what extent.

"The Mayor would then decide how and when to release that information to the public. Any decision by the Mayor could be appealed to the Personnel Board by any officer receiving discipline."

Mayor Tab Bowling rarely misses City Council meetings but he has skipped the last two as council chambers have been filled with people questioning Perkins' death and the city's response to it.

Bowling's necessary involvement in any disciplinary action has Nicholas Perkins concerned.

"I would like to think that kicking that review up to the mayor's office, that he would make the right decision. But we haven't seen the mayor. We haven't heard from him," he said.

It also concerns a coordinator of the movement seeking justice for Steve Perkins.

"It looks like Todd is putting the ball in the mayor's court, leaving it up to him to make this right," said Briona Watkins, who grew up with Steve Perkins in Hillsboro. "Tab has been absent from the past two council sessions because according to him the meetings have not included anything that pertains to him on the agenda.

"This is his city. So everything discussed pertains to him. So now that Todd Pinion has spoken and states that the office of the mayor will decide discipline, Tab needs to be at every meeting here on out and a decision of discipline needs to be made. Sooner rather than later."

Pinion said he would make public the results of the predetermination hearing when complete, which he expects to be "within the coming week."

He said he has no control over the timing of the ongoing criminal investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, but that he is "committed to encouraging (that) it be shared as soon as feasible."

According to Decatur police, the incident that ended in Perkins' death arose when a tow truck driver attempted to repossess Perkins' vehicle from the driveway of his home. Police said Perkins threatened the driver with a gun, and the driver left and called police. Police then returned with the driver to Perkins' home.

Security video footage shows that as Perkins exited his house at about 1:50 a.m. with a light shining toward the driveway where the tow truck driver was attempting to remove his vehicle, a police officer to Perkins' right and slightly behind him yells out.

"Hey, hey! Police! Get on the ground!" one officer yelled as two officers rushed out from cover, their weapons drawn.

Before the voice finishes saying "ground," police begin firing. About 18 shots in quick succession can be heard in the video. Less than two seconds elapse between the time the two officers rounded the corner of Perkins' house and the first shot is fired. Seven of the bullets struck Perkins, according to his family. He died soon thereafter at Huntsville Hospital.

In a statement shortly after Perkins' death, ALEA said Perkins was holding a handgun that was mounted to a flashlight.

A Decatur police statement issued on the day of Perkins' death incorrectly said that police had ordered Perkins to put his gun down and that he had refused. That account was soon rebutted by the security videos from Perkins' neighbors. After those were published in The Decatur Daily and on social media, Pinion issued an apology and correction.

"I don't think Pinion's playing games," Nicholas Perkins said Thursday. "I think this situation has hit him in a place where he's not used to. Pinion hasn't been the chief for that long, and no situation of this magnitude has hit the city of Decatur. So it is new for everybody. For that reason you are allowed some grace."

Pinion was named chief in May 2022.

Nicholas Perkins said the appropriate result of the internal investigation and the ALEA investigation should be clear.

"The officers need to be arrested and terminated and prosecuted. That's the bottom line. This was blatant murder and you have to take accountability for your actions as the head of this department, and that goes for both Chief Pinion and Mayor Bowling."

