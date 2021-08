Aug. 4—Police on Tuesday responded to a shooting in Southwest Decatur and found a juvenile who died from a gunshot wound.

Decatur police responded to the 400 block of Pine Avenue at 8:15 p.m. The juvenile was unresponsive. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn pronounced the juvenile dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

