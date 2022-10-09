Decatur police investigate shooting that left juvenile dead

Oct. 9—Decatur police were investigating a shooting this morning that left a juvenile dead.

Decatur Police Department spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said in a release that officers responded at about 6:42 a.m. to a reported shooting involving juveniles in the 1200 block of Pennylane Southeast.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital where they later died, police said. Police did not release the victim's name.

Cardenas-Martinez said the shooting remined under investigation.