Decatur police investigating Friday shooting

Oct. 16—Decatur police are investigating a shooting Friday that sent one person to the hospital.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription and are still unable to access our content, please link your digital account to your print subscription If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Purchase a Subscription

Police said officers responded at about 8:45 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Memorial Drive Northwest. Once there, officers located a male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

Police said they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.