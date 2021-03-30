Decatur police investigating shooting, victim had non-life-threatening injuries

Mar. 30—Decatur police continue to investigate an early-morning shooting, which left a victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that at about 2:18 a.m. today, officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn at 918 Beltline Road S.W. for a shooting call and found a victim there with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

According to police, officers determined that the incident initially occurred at Wilson Morgan Park and believe this is an isolated incident.

— marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.