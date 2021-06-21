Decatur police issue capital murder warrant after morning shooting

The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·1 min read

Jun. 21—Decatur police on Sunday issued a capital murder warrant after the shooting death of a Huntsville man and are searching for the suspect.

Officers responded at 8:26 Sunday morning to Executive House Apartments on Sandlin Road Southwest in Decatur and found Viet Truong, 44, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are searching for Mark Anthony Stephens Jr., 19, on a capital murder warrant.

Police are seeking help from the public, but warned that Stephens should not be approached as he may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or jdaniell@decatur-al-gov.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories