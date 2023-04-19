Decatur police: Man asleep behind wheel had pills in hand

Apr. 19—A Decatur man found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle at the Mapco on Beltline and Old Moulton roads had an open pill bottle in his hand, according to a Decatur police affidavit.

Rakais Sinclair Walker, 36, had in his possession a distribution amount of oxycodone pills, synthetic fentanyl pills, alprazolam pills, buprenorphine pills, Adderall pills and drug paraphernalia, according to Decatur police, and "actively resisted arrest."

Police charged Walker with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While being booked into the Morgan County Jail, corrections officers found he also had a trafficking amount of a fentanyl mixture concealed on his person, police said. Investigators then added the charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree promoting prison contraband.

Walker remained in jail Wednesday in lieu of a $17,400 bond, according to jail records.

