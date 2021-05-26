Decatur police: Moulton man stole vehicle from Home Depot parking lot

May 26—Decatur police have charged a Moulton man with stealing a vehicle from the parking lot of a home improvement store.

Police said an individual reported on Tuesday the theft of a vehicle from the Home Depot parking lot and, during the investigation, the vehicle was spotted at the intersection of Wimberly Drive Southwest and Fairground Road.

Officers stopped the vehicle and took into custody the driver, Jermarcus Antwoine Crawford, 28, of Moulton, according to police. Police said Crawford was found with a handgun, marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Crawford was charged with first-degree theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

According to police, due to Crawford's criminal history, Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell set his bail for the theft charge at $75,000, and he was being held at the Morgan County Jail with a total bail of $77,300.

