Decatur police: Nearly a pound of marijuana found at man's residence

Mar. 12—Decatur police said a city resident faces drug charges after almost a pound of marijuana was found at his residence.

According to police, Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators on Thursday pulled over a vehicle near 16th Avenue and Olive Street Southeast in Decatur for a traffic violation and the driver was identified as Dustin Chase Swift, 32, of Decatur.

Police said marijuana, money and a loaded firearm were found during a search of the vehicle and Swift was detained. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Swift's residence at 1215 Jackson St. S.E. and found nearly a pound of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, a loaded firearm, ammunition and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Swift was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $2,800.

