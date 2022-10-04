Decatur police report overdoses from Spice laced with fentanyl

Oct. 4—Decatur police on Tuesday said they responded to numerous incidents the previous day involving people who were under the influence of synthetic cannabinoids, commonly referred to as Spice, that contained fentanyl.

In some of the cases, police said, the people had overdosed.

"The spice that is going around appears to be laced with fentanyl and is causing people to overdose, as well as possibly become violent towards others," police said in a statement.

Police are investigating the incidents and ask those with information on drug activity to contact the Decatur Police Department's confidential tip line at 256-341-4636.

