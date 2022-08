Aug. 29—A stabbing victim was hospitalized this morning after Decatur police responded to a call in the 1700 block of Locust Street Southeast.

Police responded at 10 a.m. and the victim was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Decatur police officers and detectives are investigating the incident.

