Decatur police: Runaway child showed signs of abuse

Feb. 5—Decatur police on Monday arrested the mother of a runaway child who showed signs of physical abuse, according to a Decatur Police Department press release.

Jessica Cowley, 35, was charged with willful abuse of a child and booked into Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond, jail records show.

Police said they were dispatched to Mill Road Southwest on Sunday and began searching for the 9-year-old boy who had reportedly run away from home. After a four-hour search, officers said they found the boy hiding "in a structure on another property in the area" and in need of a medical evaluation.

An evaluation at Decatur-Morgan Hospital discovered injuries on the boy's body consistent with physical abuse, according to the release. A Family Crimes Unit detective investigated the case and arrested Cowley.

"The child in this case was placed in the care of another family member and is expected to fully recover from their injuries," the release said.

Morgan County's Department of Human Resources is conducting a separate investigation into the matter, according to police.

