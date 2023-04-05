Decatur police: Search of woman during booking revealed concealed drugs

Apr. 5—A Somerville woman arrested by Decatur police Tuesday on an outstanding warrant had possession of trafficking amounts of various illegal drugs as she was booked into the Morgan County Jail, according to police.

The Priceville Police Department conducted a vehicle stop on Alabama 67 near Marco Drive on Tuesday of a vehicle driven by Crystal Hitt Ransom, 31, and found she had a active warrant with the Decatur Police Department, according to authorities. Decatur police responded, arrested her on the active warrant, and transported her to the Morgan County Jail, according to a police statement.

At the jail, Ransom was searched before being booked. "While inside the jail facility, Ransom was found to be in possession of a distribution amount of methamphetamine, a quantity of synthetic marijuana, a trafficking amount of fentanyl, a distribution amount of heroin, a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of controlled substance pills that were concealed on her person," according to the police statement.

Police charged Ransom with trafficking fentanyl, possession with intento to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, second-degree promoting prison contraband and possession of a controlled substance, in addition to her active warrant.

Ransom remained in the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of an $18,750 bond.

