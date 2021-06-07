Decatur police seek man wanted on trafficking, other warrants

Jun. 7—Decatur police are asking for the public's help in locating Elbert Junior Anderson, 31, of Decatur, who is wanted on multiple warrants, including two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs.

Other warrants for Anderson are for certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, five counts of possession of a controlled substance and for possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.

Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts should contact Investigator Will Halbrooks at 256-341-4664 or email at whalbrooks@decatur-al.gov.

