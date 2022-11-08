Decatur police seek suspects in armed robbery inside downtown parking deck

The City of Decatur Police Department is looking for two teenagers who allegedly robbed a woman Saturday.

Officers were called to a parking deck in the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue after receiving a call about an armed robbery at 4:50 p.m.

The victim was reportedly inside her parked car inside the parking deck.

Two suspects, who appeared to be in their late teens, opened the driver-side door of the victim’s car and pointed guns at her, officers said. The suspects demanded the victim to give them everything she had.

She gave them an undisclosed amount of cash before kicking one of the suspects in the leg.

After the incident, both suspects ran away eastbound on Sycamore Street.

Authorities are looking to identify the suspects. Anyone with information about the case or who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact the City of Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551. Citizens can also contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.

