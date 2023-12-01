Decatur police: Sex offender gropes girl, vows to return to scene of abuse

Dec. 1—A Courtland sex offender who was allegedly living unlawfully in Decatur was arrested Wednesday and accused of groping a 13-year-old girl at his wife's Decatur home; in a call to his wife from jail, he vowed to return to the home, according to a detective's affidavit.

The call led a judge on Thursday to order that he wear an ankle monitor if he makes bond.

Starsky Vashan King, 47, was charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) after Decatur police responded to his wife's residence in the 1700 block of Robinhood Way Southwest in reference to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl on July 1, according to an affidavit by Decatur police Detective Jodie Fuller.

Fuller said officers contacted King, the victim, and multiple other subjects inside the residence at around 3 a.m. During their investigation, officers discovered King is a registered sex offender in Alabama due to a prior rape conviction.

Public records show King registered as a sex offender in Courtland due to being convicted of second-degree rape in 2009 for forcibly engaging in sex with a female victim.

"It was also determined through interviewing multiple subjects that King had stayed at the residence overnight with a 13-year-old female that was not his child or of any kin," Fuller's affidavit says.

Alabama law prohibits sex offenders from residing overnight with a minor who is not a relative.

King was booked into Morgan County Jail for one SORNA violation and released the same day on a $2,500 bond. That charge was bound over to a grand jury on July 25 and is still pending.

On Wednesday, King turned himself into his parole officer and was arrested again. He was charged with two additional SORNA violations and second-degree sexual abuse in connection with the alleged July sleepover and groping.

Sexual contact with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 by an offender aged 19 years or older is second-degree sexual abuse under Alabama law. The violation is a Class A misdemeanor, unless the offender commits the assault a second time within one year, or if the offender is 15 or more years older than the victim, in which case the violation is a Class C felony.

Affidavits for the additional charges were sworn by Fuller on Aug. 23 and arrest warrants, each with a $50,000 bond, were issued for King the same day.

Fuller said the victim was staying the night at a friend's house in Decatur and that two juveniles were sleeping in the living room.

"The victim was woken during the night by Starsky King rubbing her leg," Fuller's affidavit reads. "King directed her to go into the kitchen. Once in the kitchen, King asked the juvenile if she had ever had sex before and told the juvenile to take her clothes off and show him her 'butt.'"

King allegedly grabbed and squeezed the victim's buttocks after she refused to comply, according to Fuller. The victim then locked herself in an upstairs bedroom and contacted her parents and waited for them to arrive.

Fuller said King was 33 years older than the victim.

For the additional SORNA violations, Fuller said that officers determined he had not been residing at his Courtland address that he had used when registering his sex offender status with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, and that he had not reported a change of address to either Lawrence County or the Decatur Police Department.

Further, Fuller said the home on Robinhood Way is within 2,000 feet of multiple child care facilities.

"King and his wife had previously contacted Detective Fuller inquiring if he could reside at this residence," her affidavit reads. "They were both informed the address was not compliant for a felony sex offender to reside."

On Wednesday afternoon, the prosecution moved to amend King's bond conditions. Along with the motion, another statement by Fuller was filed in the case.

Fuller said she listened to the phone calls King made from jail after she arrested him Wednesday.

"In a call placed at approximately 2:59 p.m. today, he called his wife and told her 'they can't stop me from coming over there,' referencing his wife's house," her statement reads. "He later says that he will 'come home to my wife tonight.'"

Fuller notes that the wife's home is the scene of King's offenses.

In the prosecution's motion, Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack, citing King's expressed intent to return to the home, requested that he be ordered to pretrial supervision with a GPS ankle monitor should he be able to make bond.

On Thursday, Judge Shelly Waters granted the state's motion and ordered King not be released from custody without an ankle monitor. She also prohibited King from going within 1,000 feet of his wife's home and having any contact with the victim.

Records show King remained in jail on Thursday in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

King was arrested in 2008 and charged with raping a 14-year-old girl at a residence in Courtland in 2007. King had been staying at the residence with the victim, the victim's cousin, and the owner of the home. He was found guilty of second-degree rape, according to court records, and sentenced to prison until his release on parole in 2018.

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. @DD_DavidGambino