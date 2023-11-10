Decatur police silent after Perkins supporter jailed for allegedly littering

Nov. 9—A Black man who has spoken out claiming police abuse of power at City Council meetings in the wake of Steve Perkins' death said a Decatur police officer unjustly targeted him and threw him in jail early Tuesday for allegedly littering; Decatur police declined to respond to the allegations or to inquiries about the arrest.

Cornelius Echols, 36, of Decatur, said he was having a conversation with his cousin while they sat parked in her driveway on 14th Avenue Southeast at around 11 p.m. Monday.

"A cop passed by like three or four times," he said. "My car was running, so he shined his light. We just brushed it off."

Echols said he began driving after his cousin asked him to take her to the store. He said they traveled about one block before he noticed police lights behind him.

Echols said he's had previous interactions with the officer who pulled him over, Malachi Compton. A city official confirmed Tuesday that Compton was the arresting officer.

"I've got a complaint on him for First Amendment and Fourth Amendment violations," said Echols, a member of an NAACP-affiliated legal redress team.

After Echols pulled over, he said Compton approached his window and claimed he saw a "baggie" thrown from the vehicle. Echols said, since he knew police were behind him, neither he nor his cousin would have thrown anything from the vehicle.

"Within two minutes, there were several police cruisers and a K9 Unit," Echols said.

Jaree White, a member of the "Night Shift" — Perkins supporters who gather and march in the city at night — arrived on the scene with other supporters, including Justin Shepherd, and began filming Echols' arrest. White's video shows at least six police cruisers with their emergency lights on in the vicinity of Echols' vehicle.

Echols said he didn't contact Night Shift, but that they arrived after hearing his name on a police scanner.

Echols said he tried to livestream his own video when police then ordered him to step out of his vehicle.

"Compton wanted to detain me and put me in handcuffs so I couldn't hold the phone," he said. Echols claimed Compton kept trying to imply that there was marijuana in the vehicle. He said K9 Officer Greg Rutherford then searched the inside of his vehicle with a dog, despite Echols not consenting to the search.

Echols said his line of work — driving trucks — leaves no room for drug use.

"Cornelius had already stated that he didn't give him permission to search the car," said Echols' passenger, Natasia Guster, 36. "He didn't have any drugs. He doesn't do drugs; he doesn't sell them. He was just wondering why the K9 was there. They searched the car twice."

After finding no marijuana, police then found a days-old empty bottle of Hennessy and claimed it was an open container, Guster said.

"It was empty, and it was in a trash bag which had been there for at least two days," said Guster. "It was mine. I'm always with my cousin. It was just trash."

Echols said tensions were high.

"At that time, my cousin told me to be quiet because I was getting so angry," he said. "I had tears in my eyes. So, I just shut up then because I saw where it was going."

Echols said police, after finding no "baggie" in the vicinity, grabbed a piece of tissue from a nearby yard and set it on top of the police cruiser.

"Compton waited until his partner came, and he asked him to sit and watch us while he went to retrieve the 'baggie,'" Guster added. "He went and found some tissue off the ground somewhere."

White's video shows two Decatur police officers escorting Echols, who's forced to walk backwards in handcuffs, toward the rear of one of the police cruisers.

"I'm going to jail for what?" Echols asks in the video. "Criminal littering? I didn't throw s--- out the car, bro.

"He can't write me a citation, man? Let me turn around. I can walk by myself."

At the 10:30-minute mark of White's roughly 37-minute recording, an unidentified police officer searches inside the open passenger side door of Echols' red SUV.

At around the 15-minute mark, White identifies a second man being arrested, Jared Marcel Peck, who had arrived on the scene with other members of Night Shift.

"(Peck) wouldn't give them his name," White narrates on the video. "Then (police) said he didn't have on his seatbelt. They're trying to say that he had warrants."

Records show Peck was charged with disorderly conduct and two misdemeanor domestic violence violations. He remained in Morgan County Jail on Wednesday.

Guster said Compton was "very aggressive" while placing Echols in the back of a police vehicle.

"It seemed like (Compton) was just wanting the arrest so bad, and when he finally was able to get back from handling Peck, that's when he started pushing Echols around and putting him into the car," she said.

Guster, who received a citation for an open container violation, said she was handcuffed during the ordeal.

"I haven't been handcuffed since I was a teenager," she said. "And then, with my hands behind my back with those officers in front of me, just deliberately lying, it made me feel so unsafe. I've seen it on TV, I've heard about it, but me experiencing it firsthand — I've never. And that right there has given me some type of shock."

Guster said police didn't tell her why she was placed in handcuffs.

Echols was booked into Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $900 bond on charges of failure to display insurance, operating a vehicle with an expired tag, and criminal littering, a class B misdemeanor. He was released about two hours after his booking. He said his vehicle was towed and impounded.

"I had to strip butt-naked; I had to lift my testicles up, squat down and cough," Echols said of his arrival at jail. "I've never had to do that. That was really shameful.

"I was just feeling like — I can't explain it — like something in the 1900s. It had me watery-eyed to the point where I was so angry that I felt like I was about to pass out. That's how angry I was."

On Wednesday, Decatur police Chief Todd Pinion said he would not comment on Echols' arrest.

Echols joins a growing list of Perkins supporters who have been charged with minor violations, mostly disorderly conduct, since Perkins was killed by Decatur police on Sept. 29.

At least eight supporters were arrested by Decatur police between Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 and charged with disorderly conduct. Video footage captured that weekend showed an officer pulling a supporter off a sidewalk, multiple officers tackling a woman in the parking lot of People's Bank, and a woman arrested for cursing.

