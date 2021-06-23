Decatur police: Sunday homicide victim murdered during robbery

Eric Fleischauer, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·2 min read

Jun. 23—The victim of a Sunday morning homicide was shot in the chest during a robbery, according to an affidavit by Decatur police.

Mark Stephens Jr., 19, is charged with capital murder in the Southwest Decatur shooting death of Viet Truong, 44. Stephens, listed in court documents as a resident of Mason, Tennessee, is being held in Morgan County Jail without bond. Truong was a resident of Huntsville, according to police.

An arrest warrant on the capital murder charge was issued Sunday, and police today said Stephens was captured with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. He surrendered to authorities at Executive House Apartments at 2807 Sandlin Road S.W. — the scene of the shooting — on Tuesday at 6 p.m., police said.

In an affidavit filed with the Morgan County District Court, Detective Joshua Daniell said Truong was killed during a robbery. Under state law, a murder committed during a robbery is capital murder punishable by life in prison without parole or death.

"The victim was sitting in the driver seat of his vehicle at the apartment complex when he was shot," wrote Daniell. "... (Stephens) confronted the victim while the two were inside the vehicle. The suspect demanded property from the victim, but an altercation occurred.

"Through the altercation, the suspect shot the victim."

Police responded to Executive House Apartments at 8:26 a.m. Sunday, according to police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez, and found Truong dead next to a vehicle in the parking lot of the apartments.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said he pronounced the victim dead at 9:11 a.m. Chunn said the body was transported to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy.

Police sought the public's assistance during the search for Stephens but warned that he "may be armed and dangerous."

According to Alabama Secretary of State records, Truong was an owner of Rejuvenation Nail Spa LLC at Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville. An associate there, Tong Lee, said Truong's wife, also an owner, plans to continue the 10-employee business.

"He was a good guy," Lee said.

The incident was one of two Father's Day shooting deaths in the county, both of which resulted in a search for the suspects.

At 2:21 a.m. that day, according to court documents, Morgan County sheriff's deputies responded to a call at 1221 Lane Road near Hartselle. There they found Demetres Orr, 38, dead with gunshot wounds to both legs, his lower abdomen and left shoulder. A murder warrant was issued for Kellie Monroe Hurley, 37, who turned herself in at the Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Hurley was released on a $150,000 bond the same day.

eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sons of Confederate Veterans sue to return Georgia monument

    The Sons of Confederate Veterans group has sued to return a 30-foot-high (9-meter) obelisk to a site in front of a Georgia courthouse. The monument was taken down and moved to storage last year after a judge in Decatur agreed with the city's argument that it had become a threat to public safety during protests about racism and police brutality. The suit was filed Wednesday, two days short of a year after the monument’s removal, news outlets reported.

  • Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Says Elite Beach Club Isn't All-White After All

    The Rhode Island Democrat said he's been assured the club has nonwhite club members and that its improving diversity remains a priority.

  • Western drought brings another woe: voracious grasshoppers

    Federal agriculture officials are launching what could become their largest grasshopper-killing campaign since the 1980s amid an outbreak of the drought-loving insects that cattle ranchers fear will strip bare public and private rangelands. In central Montana's Phillips County, more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the nearest town, Frank Wiederrick said large numbers of grasshoppers started showing up on prairie surrounding his ranch in recent days. “Drought and grasshoppers go together and they are cleaning us out."

  • First rioter tried for US Capitol attack gets probation instead of prison time

    Anna Morgan-Lloyd was sentenced to three years’ probation; the judge other defendants not to expect the same punishment Trump supporters breach the US Capitol as teargas fills the corridor. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images A federal judge sentenced a Capitol rioter to probation, not prison time, after she made an emotional apology to “the American people” for participating in “a savage display of violence”. Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49 year-old Donald Trump supporter from Indiana, was the first

  • Delta-variant rates doubled in the US in 2 weeks, Fauci said: from 9.9% to 20.6%. It could derail the US COVID-19 recovery.

    The variant is more transmissible and appears to cause more serious disease. Vaccines remain effective, though less so than with earlier variants.

  • ‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests

    Screenshot/YouTubeA massive country music festival in Kentucky this past weekend started off on rocky footing: Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.“We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,’” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.Police said that by the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the “R

  • Actor Drake Bell Pleads Guilty In Ohio Child Endangerment Case, Sentencing Set For July

    Drake Bell, who played Drake in the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, pleaded guilty via Zoom on Wednesday to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating material harmful to juveniles stemming from a 2017 incident in Ohio involving a teenage girl. Sentencing was set for July 12. Bell, who […]

  • Man accused of raping parole officer at gunpoint during check-in, Tennessee cops say

    The alleged assault occurred at the man’s apartment, according to police.

  • Allison Mack Revealed The Secrets Of NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere’s “Branding Ceremony”

    On June 30, actress and former NXIVM recruiter Allison Mack is set to receive a sentence for charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and forced labor. But according to prosecutors, who are now arguing for a lighter sentence, Mack played a key role in turning over damning evidence of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s manipulation and abuse. “Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant,

  • Antivirus mogul John McAfee dies by suicide in a Spain jail while awaiting extradition on tax evasion charges

    John McAfee, the founder of the antivirus software McAfee, was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax-related criminal charges.

  • Police: Teen girl fights off attacker during Sunnyvale burglary

    Police say the mother woke up to find the suspect straddling her with a knife to her throat early Saturday morning.

  • Alleged murderer of former Florida state senator’s son caught by U.S. marshals, police say

    The death of former state Sen. Daphne Campbell’s son was the result of a love triangle with a twist, according to state prosecutors: The woman who shot him was the jilted ex-girlfriend of a woman who spent the night in Jason Campbell’s bed.

  • ‘Q’ Post on John McAfee’s Instagram Page Unleashes Conspiracy Wave

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via Getty/InstagramAn Instagram post uploaded after John McAfee’s death was announced Wednesday appeared to be a shoutout to the QAnon conspiracy theory, turning the apparent suicide in prison of a notorious software impresario into a surreal moment while sparking a frenzy of baseless speculation.Posted around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the image showed just a black letter “Q” on a white background. It came after McAfee was found dead of what Spanish authoriti

  • SF Walgreens shoplifting suspect to face 15 charges, DA says

    The charges are in connection to seven shoplifting-related cases that occurred between May 11 and June 19, the San Francisco DA's office said.

  • Former Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell reports to prison

    Caldwell pleaded guilty earlier this year to defrauding investors in a multi-million dollar scheme.

  • Man who went viral for courtroom defense found guilty of double murder, attempted murder

    Ronnie Oneal III, who went viral for his fiery opening statements in a Florida courtroom while acting as his own defense attorney, has been found guilty of the March 2018 murders of his disabled young daughter, Ron’Niveya Oneal, and her mother, Kenyatta Barron. Oneal, 32, was also found guilty of the attempted first-degree murder of his son, Ronnie, 11, who took the witness stand against his father, telling him, “You stabbed me,” in his testimony.

  • Texas Grandmother Slain While Waiting For An Early Morning Gym Class In What Police Say Was Robbery Gone Wrong

    A 62-year-old Texas grandmother was gunned down in front of a gym in what authorities have described as an attempted robbery gone wrong, and now her loved ones are pleading for the public’s help to identify her killers. Elsa Mikeska was ambushed Thursday in the parking lot of Life Fit Personal Fitness Studio in Houston. She was on her way to a 5:00 a.m. fitness class when at 4:50 a.m., an unidentified man parked his vehicle near the victim’s car, according to ABC 13. Two passengers exited the SU

  • Allison Mack Turned Over Audio Recording of Keith Raniere Detailing ‘Branding’ Ritual

    Allison Mack provided federal prosecutors with an audio tape that helped convict sex cult leader Keith Raniere in which Raniere and Mack have a chilling discussion about how to brand his “slaves,” prosecutors said in a memo on Monday. Mack, the former “Smallville” star, is due to be sentenced on June 30 for her role […]

  • Egypt sentences TikTok star to 10 years in prison for 'human trafficking'

    Egyptian police on Tuesday arrested a Tiktok star who has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for her posts on social media. Haneen Hossam, a 20-year-old Cairo University student who became an influencer on video sharing app Tiktok, was sentenced in absentia on Sunday alongside four others. While all five were fined 2,000 Egyptian pounds (£9,160) for encouraging women to share videos in exchange for money, which Egyptian authorities equated to human trafficking, Ms Hossam received a harsher

  • Little River women among six charged in massage parlor sex sting in North Carolina

    They were arrested June 16-17.