Decatur police say suspect had distribution amount of fentanyl pills

May 8—A Decatur man accused by police of having a distribution amount of fentanyl pills and fleeing officers remained in Morgan County Jail on Monday with bail set at $103,600.

Decatur police said a vehicle driven by Deontay Romell Prettyman Jr., 23, of Winthrop Drive Southwest, was stopped Wednesday at Fifth Avenue Southwest and Westwood Drive for multiple traffic violations. He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, according to Decatur police.

An affidavit from Decatur police said in addition to having more than 2 grams of a fentanyl mixture, Prettyman was found with marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a loaded firearm and a "large quantity" of cash. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police officer, eight traffic violations and two other drug offenses.

Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell set the bail on the distribution charge at $100,000 and noted two reasons, including that the "defendant is a flight risk."

